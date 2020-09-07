Probe committee submits report to home ministry

The investigation committee formed by the home ministry has submitted its report on the murder of retired army official Sinha Md Rashed Khan to the ministry.
Chittagong additional divisional commissioner (Development) and joint secretary Mohammad Mizanur Rahman submitted the report to home minister Asaduzzaman Khan at the secretariat around 12:30pm on Monday. He was accompanied by member of the committee, lieutenant colonel SM Sajjad Hossain of Bangladesh Army.
After receiving the report, home minister Asaduzzaman Khan said, “This is a matter of police investigation. They (the committee) have done their duty. Now the secretary will analyse it. The court will decide on the matter later. We cannot comment publicly on this report. "
Mohammad Mizanur Rahman, head of the inquiry committee, said, "We were asked to investigate the cause of the incident and make recommendations on what to do to avoid such incidents in the future. We have submitted this report after thorough analysis. We questioned 68 people in this connection.”
The original investigation report prepared was 80 pages long. It contains 13 recommendations to avoid such incidents in the future. In addition, the original report will be accompanied by 21 pages of pictures and 586 pages of the testimony of various witnesses. Apart from this, some video images will also be added with two pen drives and submitted.
The other two members of the four-member inquiry committee formed by the home ministry are additional district magistrate of Cox's Bazar Mohammad Shahjahan Ali and additional deputy inspector general of Police Zakir Hossain Khan.
Major (retd) Sinha was shot dead on 31 July night by police at Shamlapur check post on Marine Drive in Teknaf on his way back from in Marishbunia hills to Nilima Resort in Himchhari area of Cox's Bazar .