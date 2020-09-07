Probe committee submits report to home ministry

The investigation committee formed by the home ministry has submitted its report on the murder of retired army official Sinha Md Rashed Khan to the ministry.

Chittagong additional divisional commissioner (Development) and joint secretary Mohammad Mizanur Rahman submitted the report to home minister Asaduzzaman Khan at the secretariat around 12:30pm on Monday. He was accompanied by member of the committee, lieutenant colonel SM Sajjad Hossain of Bangladesh Army.

After receiving the report, home minister Asaduzzaman Khan said, “This is a matter of police investigation. They (the committee) have done their duty. Now the secretary will analyse it. The court will decide on the matter later. We cannot comment publicly on this report. "

Mohammad Mizanur Rahman, head of the inquiry committee, said, "We were asked to investigate the cause of the incident and make recommendations on what to do to avoid such incidents in the future. We have submitted this report after thorough analysis. We questioned 68 people in this connection.”