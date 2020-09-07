Probe body finds no record of Pradeep-Liaqat phone call

The investigation committee looking into the case filed over the murder of retired army official Sinha Md Rashed Khan could not find any phone record of a conversation between the two main accused Teknaf police station OC Pradeep Kumar Das and inspector Liaqat Ali before and after the murder.

Mentioning these limitations, the investigation committee formed by the Ministry of Home Affairs has submitted its report at 11:00am on Monday.

When asked, additional divisional commissioner of Chattogram Mohammad Mizanur Rahman, head of the investigation committee, told Prothom Alo over phone on Sunday, "We did not get the phone records of the people we needed to listen to. No phone records were found. We wrote to the authorities, but did not get any response.

However, the head of the committee did not make any comment about who was responsible for not getting the record.