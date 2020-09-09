No idea how Sinha murder probe report leaked: Home minister

Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Wednesday said that he doesn't know how the probe report on the investigation into the murder of major (retd) Sinha was published in a newspaper, reports UNB.
"We can't say now whether the report published in media is true. We're yet to go through the report, we'll read it and then talk about it," said the minister while responding to a question from reporters at the secretariat.
He said they who leaked the report did not do the right thing as the trial is underway.
When asked whether any action would be taken against the newspaper which published the report, the minister said, "We are not yet thinking about it."
"We will see how much of it is true and how they got it,"he said.
He did not make any comment on the report saying that it's a sub-judicial matter.
"If the court wants this report, we will give it to the court. We will make every effort to ensure that an impartial report goes to the judges," he said.
The RAB is currently investigating the case under the directive of the court, said the minister.
"We don't want anything to be leaked which will affect that investigation. Judges don't want it either," said Asaduzzaman.
The probe body, formed by the home ministry over the killing of major (retd) Sinha Md Rashed Khan in Teknaf, submitted its report to home minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Monday.
Mohammad Mizanur Rahman, head of the probe body and Chattogram additional division commissioner (development), submitted the probe report.
The probe body was formed on 3 August and was initially scheduled to submit its report within seven working days, but it got its timeline extended several times.
Major (retd) Sinha was killed in police firing at Baharchhara police check-post on 31 July.
Sharmin Shahriar Ferdous, elder sister of Sinha, filed a case with Teknaf senior judicial magistrate's court on August 5.