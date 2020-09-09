No idea how Sinha murder probe report leaked: Home minister

Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Wednesday said that he doesn't know how the probe report on the investigation into the murder of major (retd) Sinha was published in a newspaper, reports UNB.



"We can't say now whether the report published in media is true. We're yet to go through the report, we'll read it and then talk about it," said the minister while responding to a question from reporters at the secretariat.



He said they who leaked the report did not do the right thing as the trial is underway.



When asked whether any action would be taken against the newspaper which published the report, the minister said, "We are not yet thinking about it."



"We will see how much of it is true and how they got it,"he said.



