HC rejects Shipra’s plea seeking action against police

The High Court on Thursday rejected a writ petition seeking action against two policemen who had posted Shipra Debnath’s photos on Facebook with 'provocative' comments, reports UNB.
An HC bench of justice JBM Hassan and justice Md Khairul Alam rejected the petition saying ‘not placed’ before the court.
Supreme Court lawyer Manoj Kumar Bhowmik, said the writ will be placed before another HC bench as the court rejected it.
On 16 August, Manoj Kumar Bhowmik filed the writ petition and sought order for taking action against the two law enforcement members after investigating the incident.
The writ also urged the court to seek explanation as to why circulating the personal photos will not be declared illegal and unlawful.
Six people, including Inspector General of Police (IGP), senior home secretary, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Khulna range police, two top officers of Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) were made respondents.
While talking to reporters, Manoj said he had filed the writ petition on the basis of a report published in an English daily on Sunday titled “Cyberbullying now adds to her trauma.”
Quoting Shipra's brother Shuvojit, the report stated that a group of people, including some top-ranking police officials, have been posting her personal photographs along with provocative comments on Facebook.
Superintendent of Satkhira Police (SP) Mostafijur Rahman and PBI SP Mohammad Mizanur Rahman Shelley were named in the report.
Retired army official Rashed Mohammad Sinha in police firing at Baharchhara police check-post in Teknaf, Cox's Bazar on 31 July.
Shipra Debnath and Shahedul Islam Sifat, two students of Stamford University in the capital, were companions of Sinha in his Cox's Bazar trip for filming a travel documentary.