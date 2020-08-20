HC rejects Shipra’s plea seeking action against police

The High Court on Thursday rejected a writ petition seeking action against two policemen who had posted Shipra Debnath’s photos on Facebook with 'provocative' comments, reports UNB.

An HC bench of justice JBM Hassan and justice Md Khairul Alam rejected the petition saying ‘not placed’ before the court.

Supreme Court lawyer Manoj Kumar Bhowmik, said the writ will be placed before another HC bench as the court rejected it.