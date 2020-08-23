RAB yet to ascertain the owner of gun used to shoot Sinha

The investigating team of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) are yet to ascertain the owner of the weapon that was used to shoot former army major Sinha Md Rashed Khan. The RAB team seized the firearm used by SI Nandadulal Rakshit, who was on the spot at the time of the murder, for forensic tests.

The investigating agency has also taken three APBn members, arrested in the Sinha murder case, on remand for questioning. They will be brought face to face three other accused including Teknaf police station OC Pradeep Kumas Das.