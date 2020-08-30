Liaqat says he was waiting for ‘robbers’ at the check post and shot Sinha

Liaqat Ali, according to sources, gave a detailed account in court of what occurred on the night of 31 July at the Shamlapur check post. He tried to say that the three persons of Marishbunia village, Nurul Amin, Nizam Uddin and Mohammed Aiyas, had called him over phone several times on the day of the incident, saying that the person in army uniform (Sinha) was actually a member of a robber gang and was armed. Liaqat easily believed them because there had been several instances of robbery committed by persons in army uniform. He then went by motorbike from the police outpost to the check post to catch the ‘robbers’.

Liaqat Ali admitted that Sinha was killed with his bullet. However, it is not known what Liaqat Ali said about whether Sinha had a gun in his hand when getting out of the car or not.

Sources say that in the police case filed at the Teknaf police station about the 31 July incident, it was said that Liaqat shot Sinha after Sinha had got out of the car and aimed his weapon at Liaqat. Sinha fell to the ground. He was then taken to the Cox’s Bazar sadar hospital where the physician declared him dead.