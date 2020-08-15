Investigators search for answers to three questions

The team investigating the killing of retired major Sinha Md Rashed Khan is basically looking for the answer to three vital questions, officials have said.

They said that the answer to these questions will reveal the actual facts of the incident.

Shipra Debnath, a witness in the Sinha killing case, may give her deposition in court today, Saturday.

Meanwhile, 14 days into the investigations, the investigating officer has been changed. Senior assistant police superintendent Khairul Islam has now been given the responsibility of investigating the case.

Persons involved in the investigations have said it is vital to find the answer to three basic questions in this case. One, was the killing planned or was it committed on the spur of the moment? Two, on whose orders did Liaqat shoot Sinha? Three, did Sinha have a gun in his hand or not when he was killed?

Sources have said that the former officer-in-charge (OC) of the Teknaf police station, Pradeep Kumar Das, had phoned the Cox’s Bazar police super and told him that he had ordered Liaqat to shoot Sinha. However, the investigating team is trying to find further evidence of whether Liaqat had taken permission from the OC or anyone else before shooting Sinha.