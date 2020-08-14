Liaqat opened fire saying 'shoot, shoot'

Anyone would think the Marine Drive from Cox’s Bazar to Teknaf was a war zone with such active members of the police, BGB and army at the check posts along the way. People even have to give their names, phone numbers and addresses at some check posts. One can only imagine what would happen if one does not have an identity card.

We began our journey to Marishbunia in Teknaf from Nilima Resort at Pyachar Dwip, some 14 kilometres south of Cox’s Bazar, along this ‘danger fraught’ road. Marishbunia is 45 kilometres away from Nilima Resort. There are nine check posts set up by different forces in the 45-km road.

Retired army major Sinha Mohammad Rashed Khan crossed several check posts on his way to Marishbunia on 31 July. But the check posts could not ensure his security, and he never returned to Nilima Resort. Instead, his bullet-ridden body was sent to a hospital morgue.

After having lunch around 3:00 in the afternoon that day, Sinha left the resort with Shahedul Islam Sifat in his favourite Toyota Allion. We went along that road too, trying to discern how Sinha’s journey was that day and the situation afterwards. We were in a rented car, driving along the Marine Drive at a medium speed, flanked by the Bay of Bengal on one side and hills on the other.

Sinha was admitted to Jahangirnagar University after his SSC from BAF Shaheen College and HSC from RAJUK College in Dhaka. He joined the army in the 51st BMA Long Course. He was commissioned in 2004. After serving in the army for 16 years, Sinha resigned in 2018. His mother Nasima Akhter told Prothom Alo, “He often would say, ‘I’ve learnt everything I could have learnt from the army. I want to do something new’.”

He retired from the army to do something creative.

Police said Sinha met Shipra Debnath while touring Sylhet around a year ago. After that, they travelled to several different places. Shipra told police that they relied on their mental rapport.