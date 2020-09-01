‘Pradeep said to keep a look out for the video team’

Before retired army major Sinha Md Rashed Khan was killed, the officer-in-charge (OC) of Teknaf police station Pradeep Kumar Das had instructed the Baharchhara information centre’s inspector Liaqat Ali to keep a look out for the members of Sinha's video team. Liaqat Ali revealed this during interrogations after his arrest and also in his deposition in court, said sources.

In his deposition he gave details of the circumstances under which he shot Sinha.

Cox’s Bazar’s senior judicial magistrate Tamanna Farah on Sunday recorded Liaqat Ali’s testimony. Another accused in the case, Nandadulal Rakkhit, gave his deposition in the same court on Monday. Later, both of them were sent to jail.

With this, so far five accused in this case have given confessional statements under Section 164. Before these two, depositions were given by three members of the Armed Police Battalion (APBn) SI Md Shahjahan, constable Md Rajib and Md Abdullah.