ACC sues Pradeep, wife for amassing illegal wealth

Sinha murder investigation in final stages

The Cox’s Bazar correspondent of Prothom Alo said, the investigation into Sinha murder case is almost in the final stages. But the investigation report is pending for the questioning of Pradeep.

The committee was scheduled to meet Pradeep at the district jail on 19 August. The investigating agency RAB remanded Pradeep Kumar, inspector Liaqat and SI Nandadulal Rakshit for seven days on the day. The investigation committee could not interview Pradeep due to that. However, the previous day, the members of the committee took statements from Liaqat and Nandadulal in the district jail from 11:00am to 7:00pm.

According to sources close to the investigation, the committee has enlisted the names of 68 people in different categories to investigate Sinha's murder. The committee has already completed the interviews of 67 people. The report was to be submitted to the home ministry on 23 August, after Pradeep was interviewed on 19 August. Now the time has been extended for seven days till 31 August.

OC Pradeep's seven-day remand will end on 25 August. The committee will then go to the district jail any day and interview him. Mizanur Rahman, head of the investigation committee, told Prothom Alo that the investigation is almost at the last stage.

Sinha, a former army officer, was shot dead by police at the Shamlapur check post on the night of 31 July on his way back to the Nilima Resort in the Himchhari area of ​​Cox's Bazar on Marine Drive after filming travel videos on Marishbunia hills of Teknaf. At that time, the police arrested Shahedul Islam Sifat who was with Sinha. Shipra Debnath was later arrested from Nilima Resort. Both are now out on bail.