Let all debate end with Sinha killing

Police in panic, crime records decrease

District police officials said members of police in the entire district are in serious panic. The number of cases and general diaries in the police stations has fallen.

As per data of three police stations, the rate of filing complaints has fallen by half and, in some police stations, to one third.

The number of general diaries (GD) has decreased too and had had an impact on the yaba trade. Currently thousands of discarded yaba tablets have been recovered by Border Guard Bangladesh. Many are suspicious about yaba being recovered, rather than arresting the dealers.

Police officials said the members of Teknaf police station are in serious panic.

Families of victims, who were killed in crossfire and tortured by suspended Teknaf police station OC Pradeep Kumar Das, recently started disclosing their sufferings. Many members of these families are also vocal on social media. Police apprehend that the yaba traders and their investors may seize this situation as an opportunity. They may jointly carry out attacks on police. In fear police patrol in the entire district has been decreased, and not only in Teknaf. Check posts on the road have been withdrawn and foot patrol has been suspended. Police members are not seen moving around alone anywhere in the district.