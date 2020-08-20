Let all debate end with Sinha killing

Even the small 'pocket' gate of the main gate of Cox’s Bazar model police station was almost shut. A constable ran towards these correspondents as pushed open this small gate to enter.
The constable asked, “What is your identity and whom do you want to meet?”
According to the Police Regulation of Bengal, all police stations will remain open round the clock for all people across the country.
“Why do we have to face so many questions to enter the Sadar police station”? asked the correspondents.
The constable in a low voice said, “You know the situation we are in.”
Although the police constable did not clarify anything, his word ‘situation’ indicated the situation of Cox’s Bazar after the death of retired army major Sinha Md Rashed Khan. This exchange with the constable took place on Tuesday morning. “We had to come away as we didn't get permission to enter despite out attempts.
This incident took place in Cox's Bazar town. We went twice on Tuesday, once in the day and once at night, to the Teknaf model police station 91 km away from Cox’s Bazar. We noticed the main gate was closed. Armed police (APBn) instead of unarmed police were on guard, holding the keys of the locked gate. They only allow people in if the is any urgent purpose, after checking their identities.
Strong reaction burst out after the identity of Sinha, a retired army officer, was revealed. Tensions were high between the police and the army. Allegations were followed by and counter allegations.
The constable on duty speedily closed the gate when a number of newsmen approached on Tuesday night. A large portrait of arrested officer-in-charge Pradeep Kumar Das was painted on the wall next to the closed gate. Under the picture was written ‘spreading rumours on social media is a punishable crime’.
Police in panic, crime records decrease
District police officials said members of police in the entire district are in serious panic. The number of cases and general diaries in the police stations has fallen.
As per data of three police stations, the rate of filing complaints has fallen by half and, in some police stations, to one third.
The number of general diaries (GD) has decreased too and had had an impact on the yaba trade. Currently thousands of discarded yaba tablets have been recovered by Border Guard Bangladesh. Many are suspicious about yaba being recovered, rather than arresting the dealers.
Police officials said the members of Teknaf police station are in serious panic.
Families of victims, who were killed in crossfire and tortured by suspended Teknaf police station OC Pradeep Kumar Das, recently started disclosing their sufferings. Many members of these families are also vocal on social media. Police apprehend that the yaba traders and their investors may seize this situation as an opportunity. They may jointly carry out attacks on police. In fear police patrol in the entire district has been decreased, and not only in Teknaf. Check posts on the road have been withdrawn and foot patrol has been suspended. Police members are not seen moving around alone anywhere in the district.
Yesterday fearsome, today helpless
A certain incident will give a clear of picture the current situation in Cox’s Bazar. Two days ago a police official told a journalist that he wanted to go to Teknaf from Cox’s Bazar. The official also inquired whether it would be safe for him. The journalist was taken aback.
Now 'helpless', this face of Cox’s Bazar police was fearsome just two weeks ago. The people of Teknaf had seen that fearsome appearance. A video is circulating on people's mobile phones, of OC Pradeep Kumar Das issuing a warning so that the prices of commodities do not go up during the lockdown. In the video, he said, “If anyone hikes the prices of essentials, I will take him to Marine Drive if necessary. I will do what I like to do there.”
The people of Cox’s Bazar know only too well that taking someone to Marine Drive means crossfire. Over one hundred people died in crossfire on Marine Drive in two years.
The Marine Drive which OC Pradeep Kumar Das used as a threat to the people, is now his nemesis. Not only for him, the entire police force has been put to shame by this incident on Marine Drive. The bitterness which has broken out between two sides, overtly and covertly, has made everyone worried.
On 31 July night, retired army major Sinha Md Rashed Khan was killed in police firing on Marine Drive of Cox’s Bazar-Teknaf. After the incident, police detained Sinha’s three associates Shipra Debnath, Shahedul Islam Sifat and Taskin Rifat Noor.
Although Rifat was released, the other two were arrested. Ramu police station filed a drug case against Shipra. All of their video equipment was seized from Nilima Resort.
