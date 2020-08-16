Crossfire along scenic Marine Drive in Cox's Bazar

But the police super has no answer as to why so many gunfights take place on the Marine Drive despite 11 check posts of the police, BGB and army along the 84 km road from Cox’s Bazar to Teknaf.

He said the check posts are on the road. How will police deal with gunfights in the surrounding areas, Masud Hossain added.

Cox’s Bazar Roads and Highways Department executive engineer Pintu Chakma said prime minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated this road on 6 May 2017. The road was constructed in about 12 years at a cost of Tk 12 billion. Bangladesh Army implemented the project. This is the largest Marine Drive in the world. The road begins from Kalatali of Cox’s Bazar and ends at Sabrang of Teknaf.

After construction, this road became a tourist attraction. Many tourists would spend time on the Marine Drive till late night. Local residents found people and their families spending the entire night on the Marine Drive. But the scenario changed after Rohingyas started entering Bangladesh from Myanmar. Additional check posts were set up on this road. The scenic road became one of surveillance.

Retired army major Sinha Rashed Khan was shot dead by police at a check post on this road on 31 July. Afterwards the number of check posts was increased and vigilance was intensified further.

Teknaf upazila Rent-a-Car Noah Microbus Owners Cooperative Association general secretary, Mohammad Rafiq, said earlier it took at best one and half hours to reach Cox’s Bazar from Teknaf. Now it takes two to three hours after setting up check posts.

People could not forget the incident of Cox’s Bazar councilor and Jubo League leader Ekramul Haque. He was killed in RAB fire while he was talking with a family member. His wife and children could hear the gunshots. This much discussed crossfire took place in Noakhalipara area of Marine Drive of Teknaf Sadar union on 27 May 2018. The helpless family of Ekramul Haque still sheds tears on the spot of the incident.