There should be exemplary punishment in Sinha murder: Army chief

Bangladesh army chief general Aziz Ahmed on Wednesday said there should be exemplary punishment for the murder of retired major Sinha Md Rashed Khan.

He also termed the death of Sinha in police firing as a heinous and brutal incident.

General Aziz said this while talking to newsmen after a programme on awarding regimental colours to six units of 24 infantry division in Bhatiary, Chattogram.

Retired major Sinha was killed in a police firing at Shamlapur check post on Marine Drive in Teknaf, Cox’s Bazar on 31 July night. Police at first claimed the incident to be crossfire.