From Katabon to international wildlife trafficking ring, Bangladesh is the transit

Asim Mallick, the wildlife inspector who led the Mirpur raid, told Prothom Alo that the warehouse owner, Hadisur Rahman and his wife are key players in this network. They were responsible for sourcing rare species and coordinating with international syndicates to smuggle them out through the airport.

According to officials from the Wildlife Crime Control Unit, Hadisur’s journey into the criminal underworld began at Katabon, Dhaka’s well-known pet market. Originally from Kishoreganj, he started as a mere employee at a pet shop, where he established ties with international traffickers. Four years ago, he opened his own pet shop in Mirpur, using it as a front for his smuggling operations.

Officials noted that Hadisur is a repeat offender who had been apprehended at least four times in the past. However, he managed to exploit legal loopholes to secure his release each time, allowing the syndicate to remain active.

The law finally caught up with him last Monday. Hadisur was arrested in Cox’s Bazar in possession of a langur and 12 tortoises. He was produced before a court, which sentenced him to one year in prison.