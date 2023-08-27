BTRC official arrested on charges of rape of woman, filming the incident

BTRC deputy director Sanjeeb Kumar Singh has been apprehended by the Dhanmondi police station on charges of of rape, fraud, and invasion of privacy.

These charges stem from a case where he is accused of engaging in a relationship with a woman under a false pretense and secretly recording videos to harass her.

Authorities have disclosed that explicit videos and images were retrieved from his mobile device.

The officer-in-charge (OC) of Dhanmondi police station, Parvez Islam, told Prothom Alo that a woman lodged a case against Sanjeeb Kumar Singh, deputy director of the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC), under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act-2000 at Dhanmondi police station last Friday. Sanjeeb was subsequently arrested on the same day.