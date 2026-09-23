Woman assaulted while feeding dogs in Banasree

“The dogs really like me. Whenever I walk down the street, they follow me because I feed them regularly. Yesterday, too, when I went to feed them in that lane, I got into an argument with some local people. At one point, they punched and kicked me.”

This is how Sumaiya Rahman, a young woman who lives in the capital’s Banasree area, described the attack and harassment she faced.

Speaking to this reporter in Banasree on Wednesday evening, Sumaiya showed the marks of injuries on different parts of her body. There were still visible injuries below her eyes and on her face. Parts of her hands had turned black due to the injuries.

Sumaiya, who works for a private company, said, “They beat me badly. They hit me hardest on my back. Somehow, I managed to flee the area to save my life.”