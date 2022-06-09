44 mugging, dope gang members held in Dhaka

Some 44 members of mugging and dope gangs were arrested from the capital's Paltan, Motijheel, Shahbagh and Khilgaon Tuesday, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) said, reports UNB.

The members of RAB also seized sharp weapons and sedatives from them.

Several teams of RAB conducted simultaneous drives in the capital’s Paltan, Motijheel, Shahbagh and Khilgaon from the evening and continued them till late night, RAB-3 additional superintendent of police (ASP) Bina Rani Das said Wednesday.