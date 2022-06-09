44 mugging, dope gang members held in Dhaka

During primary interrogation, the dope gang members said they conduct operations at launch terminals, bus stands and railway stations. They target passengers and give them sedatives mixed with coconut water, soft drinks, juices, and drinking water and later take away their money and valuables.
The mugging gang members said they lurk in the alleys of the capital. They mug pedestrians, rickshaw riders, and CNG-run auto-rickshaw passengers, brandishing sharp weapons.
The muggers are active in and around Khilgaon, Malibagh Rail Gate, Dainik Bangla intersection, Pir Jangi Mazar crossing, Kamalapur Battala, Motijheel Calvert Road, Nasirertek of Hatirjheel, Shahbagh, Gulbagh, Rajuk crossing, UBL crossing, Paltan intersection, Golap Shah Mazar crossing, High Court crossing, Abdul Gani Road, Maniknagar Stadium, Nandipara Bridge, and Basabo crossing from evening till dawn.