49 women including Ayesha in condemned cells

There are 888 convicts, including Ayesha Siddika alias Minni, in the condemned cells of 68 prisons around the country. Ayesha Siddika was recently sentenced to death in the Rifat murder case.

Among the prisoners in the condemned cells, 49 are women. So far no woman sentenced to death has been hanged in the country.

According to the prison directorate, once the court sentences a prisoner to be hanged, the convict is placed in a condemned cell and has to remain there till the sentence is carried out.