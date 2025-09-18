Health sector contractor Mithu placed on 5-day remand

At the request of the ACC, Mithu was handed over to the commission later the same day after his arrest.

He was produced before the court, where the ACC sought a 10-day remand for questioning.

On 18 September, the court had scheduled the hearing of the petition, sending Mithu to prison until then. The court has now approved his five-day remand.

On 10 September, the ACC confirmed its approval of a case against Mithu on charges of acquiring illegal wealth worth Tk 750 million (75 crore).

On the same day, ACC Deputy Director Md Saiduzzaman filed the case with the Commission’s Integrated District Office (Dhaka-1).