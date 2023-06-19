Family alleges DB torture led to Alal's death

Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police summoned Alal Uddin in name of interrogation. He was detained and tortured at DB office. Alal’s family claims he died due to the torture.

Family members of Alal said DB officials called him over mobile phone on 6 June and took him from home for interrogation. The DB officials handcuffed him as he boarded the vehicle. Alal’s family members did not get his whereabouts for 10 days.

Family members called several times on the mobile phone number provided by a DB official during Alal’s detention. Picking up the calls, a person without giving his identity, told, “Alal is okay. We will release him.”

The family was called on Friday night from hospital, nit by the DB police, and informed the death news of Alal.