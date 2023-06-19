Family alleges DB torture led to Alal's death

Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police summoned Alal Uddin in name of interrogation. He was detained and tortured at DB office. Alal’s family claims he died due to the torture.
Family members of Alal said DB officials called him over mobile phone on 6 June and took him from home for interrogation. The DB officials handcuffed him as he boarded the vehicle. Alal’s family members did not get his whereabouts for 10 days.
Family members called several times on the mobile phone number provided by a DB official during Alal’s detention. Picking up the calls, a person without giving his identity, told, “Alal is okay. We will release him.”
The family was called on Friday night from hospital, nit by the DB police, and informed the death news of Alal.
Turag police station sources said body of Fatema Akter, 33, was recovered from a seven-storey building at Baunia area of Turag on 6 June. Alal Uddin was the security guard of that house. Fatema’s brother Murad Mia filed a case accusing her husband Saiful Islam with Turag police station. Saiful was arrested later.
Residents of Baunia Pukurpar area received the news of Alal’s death on Saturday. This correspondent talked with Alal’s elder brother Zahir Dewan on Sunday at Baunia Pukurpar area.
“My brother was hale and hearty when they picked him up. They tortured him, broke his leg and admitted him to Pangu Hospital (National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation). DB has killed my brother.”
Several high officials of DB were contacted for comment on the allegation of Alal’s family but none of them responded.
Later, Prothom Alo tried to contact DMP’s deputy commissioner for media and public relations Faruque Hossain. However, he did respond to calls and text messages sent to his number.
Prothom Alo then contacted DMP’s additional commissioner Khandakar Mahid Uddin who said it is DB’s matter.
Alal would live at a semi-pucca house in Pukurpar area with his family. He lived on a salary Tk 14,000.
They have killed my husband. What if they harm my children if I speak up?Parvin Akter, Alal' wife
Alal’s wife Parvin Akter is now worried over the future of their two children.
She did not want to speak up initially fearing reprisal.
“They have killed my husband. What if they harm my children if I speak up?” she asked.
Alal’s cousin Nehaz Uddin told Prothom Alo yesterday, “Police did not let us see the body of Alal at the hospital. We were not even allowed to see the inquest report.”
Alal’s neighbor Ariful Islam told Prothom Alo that Alal and his four other brothers are very innocent in nature. They even don’t know if there was any general diary (GD) or case against the brothers.
He said even if Alal committed any crime, legal action could have been taken against him.
Meanwhile, Ain O Salish Kendra (ASK) demanded impartial investigation into the death of Alal in DB custody.