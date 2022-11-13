Missing ex-BCL leader’s body recovered from Buriganga

Biplab was the General Secretary of BCL’s JU unit and a member of Awami League’s (AL) sub-committee on Agriculture and Cooperatives, said police.
According to the relatives of the deceased, Biplab went missing while going to Mohammadpur from Keraniganj to meet his mother on 7 November and police recovered the body.
The last tracked location of Biplab’s mobile phone was in Muslimbagh area of Kamrangirchar, police added.
Biplab’s family members came to Narayanganj early Sunday and identified him from a photo.
The body has been kept at the morgue of Narayanganj General Hospital for an autopsy. “We’ll consult his family members and take legal steps once the autopsy is done,” said Shahab Uddin Kabir.