Missing ex-BCL leader’s body recovered from Buriganga

River police have recovered the body of a former leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League’s (BCL) Jahangirnagar University (JU) unit from the Buriganga river in Jajira area of South Keraniganj, five days after he went missing.

The body of Duranta Biplab, 51, son of late Abdul Mannan from Choto Ilashpur of Netrokona’s Purbadhala upazila, was fished out from the river on Saturday afternoon, said Shahab Uddin Kabir, Additional Superintendent of Police of Keraniganj circle.