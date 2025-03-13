Trial over Magura child rape case to begin within a week: Asif Nazrul
Law adviser Asif Nazrul has said the trial of the rape case of a child who died after being raped while visiting her sister's house in Magura will begin within the next week.
The autopsy report will be available today (Thursday) under special arrangements and the DNA report will be available within the next five days. The trial will begin within seven days.
Asif Nazrul made the remark at a press briefing at his own office at the secretariat at 3:00pm today.
He said there are precedents of disposal of rape case within seven to eight days. It will be possible to start the trial within seven days. If the trial process can be started early, the judge can ensure justice quickly.
Asif Nazrul said there are some circumstantial evidences. After DNA tests and autopsy reports are available, the trial will hopefully begin in the quickest possible time. Those found guilty will be handed down stern punishment.
Asked how long the trial might take to be finished, the law adviser said, “It cannot be definitely said as to how long it will take to finish the trial if it begins within seven days. However, there are precedents of trials being completed within seven to eight days.”
The adviser said a new law is being formulated.
“The new law might be formulated on Sunday or Monday. A special tribunal will be formed for trial of rape of children under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act,” added Asif Nazrul.
The special tribunal will ensure the state pays highest attention to rape of children.
Asif Nazrul also requested all to remain vigilant about those who want to create anarchy in the country over this incident of rape.
“We won’t tolerate any kind of anarchy in this regard. If we have any mistakes, please tell us specifically. We will hold ourselves accountable. We have no mistakes in child rape. If there is any mistake in the future, we will correct it. Even if rape is an separate incident, the state has the responsibility,” he added.
Asif Nazrul said he wants to assure that there is no negligence on the part of the government. The criminals have been arrested immediately.
He said there will be exemplary punishment in the Magura child rape incident.