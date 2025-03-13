Trial over Magura child rape case to begin within a week: Asif Nazrul

Law adviser Asif Nazrul has said the trial of the rape case of a child who died after being raped while visiting her sister's house in Magura will begin within the next week.

The autopsy report will be available today (Thursday) under special arrangements and the DNA report will be available within the next five days. The trial will begin within seven days.

Asif Nazrul made the remark at a press briefing at his own office at the secretariat at 3:00pm today.

He said there are precedents of disposal of rape case within seven to eight days. It will be possible to start the trial within seven days. If the trial process can be started early, the judge can ensure justice quickly.