4 sentenced to death in Cox’s Bazar in narcotics case

Four people, including a Rohingya man, were sentenced to death in a narcotics case filed for possessing 1.3 million yaba pills in 2020, UNB reports.

The condemned convicts are—Ayaz, 34, son of Bashir Ahmed of Baluakhali Rohingya camp, Billal, 37, son of Abdul Majid of Cox’s Bazar Sadar upazila, Azimullah, 43, son of Makbul Ahmed and Abul Kalam, 37, son of Foyjul Haque of Khagrachhari district.