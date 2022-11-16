4 sentenced to death in Cox’s Bazar in narcotics case

Cox’s Bazar District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Ismail handed down the punishment.
The court also fined them Tk 50,000 each.
According to the prosecution, a team of RAB-15 arrested arrested Ayaz and Billal from a fishing boat at Khuruschool Bridge in Cox’s Bazar district town on 23 August, 2020.
The elite force also seized 1.3 million yaba pills, Tk 10,900 in cash and the boat.
A case was filed with Cox’s Bazar Sadar Police Station.
Later, following the confessional statement of the arrestees, police arrested Azimullah and Abul Kalam.
On 10 June, 2021, police submitted chargesheet against them.