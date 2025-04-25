Sramik League leader ordered arson of 4 buses to frame protesters

Four BRTC (Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation) buses were set on fire in Chattogram on the orders of a Sramik League leader in July last year.

Angered by the failure to lease BRTC buses, the Sramik League leader hired a person on a contract of Tk 400,000 to set the buses on fire. It happened during the July uprising. He did this that time to pin the blame on the protesters.

This came up in the charge sheet submitted by the police over the incident. The charge sheet was submitted after analysing the CCTV footage and deposition of the accused.

Accused Didarul Alam is the president of Bayazid Bostami unit of Sramik League. Another person named Sohel Rana has also been made accused in the charge sheet. He is one of Didarul Alam’s associates.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Chattogram district court inspector Habibur Rahman said the charge sheet submitted by the Hathazari police will be heard at the Chattogram District and Session Judge Court on 14 May. President of the Bayazid Bostami unit of Sramik League, Didarul Alam and his associate Sohel Rana have been made accused in the case filed under the Special Power Act. Both accused are imprisoned at the moment.