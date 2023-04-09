4 testify against Arav Khan, 7 others

On 10 July, the charred body of Mamun was recovered from a forest in Rayerdia area of Kaliganj upazila in Gazipur district.

Three days after this incident, a murder case was filed at Banani Police Station following a complaint lodged by his brother Jahangir.

After the investigation, on 31 March 2019, the police filed a charge sheet in court against eight people, including Rahmat Ullah and Rabiul Islam.

On 25 November 2021, the court ordered the trial to begin by forming a complaint in this case.

Rahmatullah, along with Inspector Mamun, went to House 5 on Road 2 of Banani to celebrate the birthday of a model.

The accused beat Mamun to death and took the body to Ulukhula of Gazipur where they left the body after pouring petrol on it and setting it on fire.