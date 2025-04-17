Meghna Alam accused of demanding USD 5m from a diplomat

Meghna’s acquaintance, businessman Samir, was arrested on 11 April in a separate extortion case filed at Bhatara police station. The court placed him on a five-day remand for interrogation on 12 April.

According to the Dhanmondi police station case, a secret meeting was held at a restaurant in Dhanmondi on 29 March. Meghna, Samir, and several others reportedly took part in the meeting, where it was decided to demand and collect USD 5 million from a diplomat.

The case states that the purpose of the meeting was to extort money through blackmail. It also mentions that actions of the accused could damage international relations, which constitutes offences under sections 420, 385, and 109 of the Penal Code.