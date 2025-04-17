Meghna Alam accused of demanding USD 5m from a diplomat
A case filed by Dhanmondi Model police station accuses Meghna Alam, Dewan Samir, and several unidentified individuals of demanding USD 5 million from a diplomat.
The diplomat’s name was not mentioned in the case statement.
According to police documents, the case was filed on 15 April, alleging extortion and fraud. The plaintiff is Mohammad Abdul Alim, Inspector (Investigation) of Dhanmondi Model police station.
On Thursday, the court granted a police plea to show fashion model Meghna Alam arrested in connection with the case. The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Court of Dhaka passed the order in the morning.
Chief Public Prosecutor (PP) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge’s Court, Omar Faruq, confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.
Meghna’s acquaintance, businessman Samir, was arrested on 11 April in a separate extortion case filed at Bhatara police station. The court placed him on a five-day remand for interrogation on 12 April.
According to the Dhanmondi police station case, a secret meeting was held at a restaurant in Dhanmondi on 29 March. Meghna, Samir, and several others reportedly took part in the meeting, where it was decided to demand and collect USD 5 million from a diplomat.
The case states that the purpose of the meeting was to extort money through blackmail. It also mentions that actions of the accused could damage international relations, which constitutes offences under sections 420, 385, and 109 of the Penal Code.
Meghna Alam was arrested from her residence in Bashundhara on the night of 9 April and taken into custody by the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).
The next night, on 10 April, the court ordered her detention for 30 days under the Special Powers Act, following an order from the Ministry of Home Affairs. She is currently in jail.
Meghna’s detention without a specific reason has sparked considerable discussion and criticism.
Her father, Badrul Alam, filed a writ petition on Sunday questioning the process and legality of her detention.
Following an initial hearing, a High Court bench comprising Justice Razik Al Jalil and Justice Tamanna Rahman Khalidi issued a rule.