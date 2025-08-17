CIC tells chief adviser it found assets worth Tk 400b laundered abroad

The Central Intelligence Cell (CIC) of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) has traced assets worth nearly Tk 400 billion (40,000 crore), laundered from Bangladesh and invested in different countries.

CIC Director General Ahsan Habib informed this to Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus after investigations carried out in seven cities across five countries from January.

The disclosure came on Sunday at the State Guest House Jamuna, where NBR Chairman Md Abdur Rahman Khan and CIC Director General Ahsan Habib briefed the Chief Adviser.