Special police operation to stop mugging
Amid the growing incidents of mugging across the country, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Baharul Alam on Monday said that three specialised units of police will take to the fields to curb the mugging in Dhaka soon.
He said this while speaking at a workshop on enforcement of laws at primary training centre in Rajshahi.
The IGP said, "Snatching has increased at night. Robberies have also increased during the day. We have decided to take special measures from Saturday morning to prevent hijacking."
"Dhaka Metropolitan Police, RAB and Anti-Terrorism Unit will conduct a joint operation. Hopefully, it will be implemented from today. We'll see if it improves that way. If not, we'll have to move on to another plan.”
Alam said they launched the ‘Operation Devil Hunt’ a few days back and it remains continued against those anti-social activists, commit terrorism and those arrested during the operation are kingpin terrorists, smugglers.
Sensing political motive behind the unrest in the county, the IGP said a section does not want stability in the country.