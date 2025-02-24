Special police operation to stop mugging

Amid the growing incidents of mugging across the country, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Baharul Alam on Monday said that three specialised units of police will take to the fields to curb the mugging in Dhaka soon.

He said this while speaking at a workshop on enforcement of laws at primary training centre in Rajshahi.

The IGP said, "Snatching has increased at night. Robberies have also increased during the day. We have decided to take special measures from Saturday morning to prevent hijacking."