5 more held over lynching of young man in Lalmonirhat

Police arrested five more people from Patgram upazila on Sunday night in connection with the lynching of a young man over ‘insulting Quran’ in Burimari of Lalmonirhat on Thursday, reports UNB.

Police arrested the five people including a Khadem of Burimari Central Mosque from different parts of Patgram upazila in the district, said Sumonto Kumar Mohonto, officer-in-charge of Patgram Police Station.

They will be produced before a court in the afternoon.

With the fresh ones, ten people have so far been arrested in this connection.