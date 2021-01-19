5 sentenced to death for killing Manikganj UP member

A Manikganj court sentenced five persons to death on Tuesday for killing union parishad (UP) member Ashraf Ali from Fulhara village under Baratia union of Gior upazila.

The convicts are - Md Monjur Rahman, 35, Moazzem Hossain, 43, Babul Mia, 42, Azizul Haq, 30, and Feli Begum, 26.

Manikganj additional district and sessions court judge Shahana Haque Siddika delivered the verdict in presence of the convicts.