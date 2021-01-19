5 sentenced to death for killing Manikganj UP member

A Manikganj court sentenced five persons to death on Tuesday for killing union parishad (UP) member Ashraf Ali from Fulhara village under Baratia union of Gior upazila.
The convicts are - Md Monjur Rahman, 35, Moazzem Hossain, 43, Babul Mia, 42, Azizul Haq, 30, and Feli Begum, 26.
Manikganj additional district and sessions court judge Shahana Haque Siddika delivered the verdict in presence of the convicts.
According to case details, Ashraf was assaulted on 18 June 2013 over land dispute.
He was initially sent to Gior Upazila Health Complex and was later shifted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
His brother Munsur Alam filed a case at Gior police station accusing 25 people. Police pressed charges against 18 people in court on 31 May 2014.
The court acquitted 13 accused as charges against them could not be proven.