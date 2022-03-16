50-yr-old stabbed to death in Rajshahi

As a sequel to their long rivalry, the two groups clashed many a time since Tuesday morning.
And when Shahbaz and other supporters of Sahabur were waiting in the Akkaser Mor area in the evening, some men came on bikes and allegedly attacked them.
The assailants allegedly stabbed Shahbaz indiscriminately, leaving him critically injured. He was rushed to a local hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.
Officer-in-charge of Charghat Model Police Station, Jahangir Alam, said that no arrests have been made so far. “However, the situation is now under control,” he added.