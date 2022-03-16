50-yr-old stabbed to death in Rajshahi

A 50-year-old man was stabbed to death by assailants in Tatarpur village of Rajshahi on Tuesday evening, police said on Wednesday, UNB reports.

The deceased was identified as Shahbaz Ali, son of Abdul Jobbar of the village in the district’s Charghat upazila.

Locals said that Shahbaz was a supporter of Sahabur Ali, a member of the Shalua union parishad (UP). Sahabur had for long been at loggerheads with his rival, Kalam Ali.