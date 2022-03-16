Crime

50-yr-old stabbed to death in Rajshahi

Prothom Alo English Desk

A 50-year-old man was stabbed to death by assailants in Tatarpur village of Rajshahi on Tuesday evening, police said on Wednesday, UNB reports.

The deceased was identified as Shahbaz Ali, son of Abdul Jobbar of the village in the district’s Charghat upazila.

Locals said that Shahbaz was a supporter of Sahabur Ali, a member of the Shalua union parishad (UP). Sahabur had for long been at loggerheads with his rival, Kalam Ali.

As a sequel to their long rivalry, the two groups clashed many a time since Tuesday morning.

And when Shahbaz and other supporters of Sahabur were waiting in the Akkaser Mor area in the evening, some men came on bikes and allegedly attacked them.

The assailants allegedly stabbed Shahbaz indiscriminately, leaving him critically injured. He was rushed to a local hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Officer-in-charge of Charghat Model Police Station, Jahangir Alam, said that no arrests have been made so far. “However, the situation is now under control,” he added.

