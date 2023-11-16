Commuter train torched in Tangail, two compartments charred

The train was stationed at Tangail rail station on Wednesday night like other days. Around 3:00 am, Panchagarh Express train entered the station hiding the commuter train from view.

At one stage, the passengers of Panchagarh Express started shouting, seeing fire and billowing smoke from the commuter train.

Railway employees, Railway police and Ansar members tried to douse the blaze immediately. In a few minutes, firefighters joined them and brought the fire under control.