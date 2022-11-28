Ayat murder: Accused again put on 7-day remand

A Chattogram court once again placed Abir Ali, the suspected killer of seven-year-old girl Ayat, on a seven-day remand on Monday, UNB reports.

The court passed the order when police produced Abir before judge Mohammad Abdul Halim of Chattogram Metropolitan Magistrate Court upon expiry of his 2-day remand, said Selim Ullah Chowdhury, lawyer of the plaintiff.

On 26 November, Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) sought a 10-day remand for Abir at the court of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Saddam Hossain.