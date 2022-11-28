Ayat murder: Accused again put on 7-day remand

After a hearing, the court put him on a two-day remand.
In the morning, the accused was brought to the court amid tight security. Thousands of people gathered in the court area since morning. When accused Abir tried to get down from the police van in the afternoon, people chanted slogans demanding his death penalty.
At one stage, the angry people tried to snatch the accused from police custody to beat him that made it difficult for police to bring the accused out of the prison van and take him to the court.
Ali strangled the girl to death and later he chopped her into six pieces after taking to a house on Akmal Ali Road in the city. He subsequently dumped the body wrapped with two bags at a beach in the city’s Kattali area, the PBI officer said.
The victim’s father, Sohel Rana, lodged a general diary at the local police station after she went missing, police said.