Promised Italy, trafficked to Egypt: Two women recount months of abuse

The woman held up part of her body in front of the camera. There were several dark marks on it. She said the injuries were caused by cigarette burns. She was beaten for refusing to engage in illicit activities and was threatened with having videos of the abuse posted on social media.

A Bangladeshi woman who fell victim to human trafficking made these allegations in a video recently sent to the National Security Intelligence (NSI) from a safe house in Egypt. Another woman trafficked by the same network made almost identical allegations. They said they had been confined for months after paying millions of taka on the promise that they would be sent to Italy.

Eventually, the two women escaped one night when no one was at the house. They could not take their passports, mobile phones or necessary documents with them. They allege that those items are still in the hands of the trafficking network.

The names of the two women have been withheld for their safety and privacy.

At the centre of the allegations is Mohammad Arzu Rahman, 47. Based on information from the NSI, the Special Response Battalion (SRB) arrested him from Banani in the capital on Monday. The force said he is one of the masterminds of an international human trafficking network.