Housewife allegedly raped in Khulna
A housewife in Khulna’s Paikgasa has allegedly been raped on Sunday night.
The victim’s relatives alleged that miscreants tied her hands and legs and shut on her eyes and mouths by using glue.
The victim’s neighbors rescued her on Monday morning and admitted to Khulna Medical College Hospital (KMCH).
The housewife’s husband, who is a vegetable vendor, was not at the residence last night and her offspring lives outside for study. The miscreants entered the house by climbing a tree adjacent to the victim’s house.
The neighbours rescued her after hearing her groaning. The woman’s hands-legs were tied and eyes-mouth was shut using adhesive.
The victim’s son alleged that the miscreants looted money and jewelry from the house.
KMCH’s Residential Medical Officer (RMO) Suman Roy said the woman has been admitted to the hospital this morning. Her body had several injury marks. Now she has been undergoing surgeries on eye and mouth. She will undergo a health checkup.
Paikgasa’s officer-in-charge (OC) Obaidur Rahman said why and who raped the woman are yet to be ascertained. Investigation is going on. No case was filed over the incident.