Housewife allegedly raped in Khulna

A housewife in Khulna’s Paikgasa has allegedly been raped on Sunday night.

The victim’s relatives alleged that miscreants tied her hands and legs and shut on her eyes and mouths by using glue.

The victim’s neighbors rescued her on Monday morning and admitted to Khulna Medical College Hospital (KMCH).

The housewife’s husband, who is a vegetable vendor, was not at the residence last night and her offspring lives outside for study. The miscreants entered the house by climbing a tree adjacent to the victim’s house.