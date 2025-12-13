Osman Hadi shooting: Who is this suspect Faisal Karim Daud?

Prothom Alo investigations have found that Faisal Karim was involved in the politics of Chhatra League (now banned), the student wing of the Awami League, whose activities are currently prohibited. He became a member of the Chhatra League’s full central committee announced on 11 May 2019. His full name is Faisal Karim Daud Khan.

Osman Hadi, convener of the Inqilab Moncho and a prospective candidate for the Dhaka–8 parliamentary constituency, was shot yesterday, Friday, at around noon on Box Culvert Road in the capital’s Purana Paltan area, the day after the election schedule was announced. The assailant, who was on a motorcycle, shot him and fled on the same motorcycle. Hadi is currently undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in the capital. Inqilab Moncho has said that his condition is still critical.