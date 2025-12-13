Osman Hadi shooting: Police identify one suspect, seek info
Police have identified one individual in connection with the shooting of Sharif Osman Hadi, a potential independent candidate in the 13th parliamentary election. The man was identified after analysing CCTV footage of the incident, said police.
The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) disclosed the information in a press release issued today, Saturday.
According to the statement, police are conducting operations to track down those involved in the attack on Osman Hadi. Public have been requested to contact the police if they have any information about the identified individual.
Three contact numbers have been provided: 01320040080 (deputy commissioner, Motijheel), 01320040132 (officer-in-charge, Paltan police station), and the national emergency number 999. Police have assured that the identity of informants will be kept confidential.
Osman Hadi, the convener of an organisation called Inqilab Moncho, was shot Friday afternoon on Box Culvert Road in Purana Paltan area of the capital, a day after the election schedule was announced.
He was initially treated at Dhaka Medical College Hospital in a critical condition and was later shifted to Evercare Hospital in the capital.
Inqilab Moncho has said that Osman Hadi remains in a critical condition, adding that his health situation cannot be assessed with certainty until at least 48 hours have passed.