Osman Hadi not out of danger, under 48-hour observation: Inqilab Moncho

Sharif Osman Hadi, a possible independent candidate from the Dhaka-8 constituency, is under observation at Evercare Hospital in the capital.

Inqilab Moncho said on Saturday morning that Osman Hadi is still not out of danger. No definitive assessment of his health condition can be made before 48 hours have passed.

A day after the schedule for the 13th parliamentary election was announced, Osman Hadi— convener of an organisation called Inqilab Moncho —was shot on Friday afternoon.

He was initially taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital in critical condition and later transferred to Evercare Hospital in the capital.