Osman Hadi not out of danger, under 48-hour observation: Inqilab Moncho
Sharif Osman Hadi, a possible independent candidate from the Dhaka-8 constituency, is under observation at Evercare Hospital in the capital.
Inqilab Moncho said on Saturday morning that Osman Hadi is still not out of danger. No definitive assessment of his health condition can be made before 48 hours have passed.
A day after the schedule for the 13th parliamentary election was announced, Osman Hadi— convener of an organisation called Inqilab Moncho —was shot on Friday afternoon.
He was initially taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital in critical condition and later transferred to Evercare Hospital in the capital.
At around 10:15 am, Inqilab Moncho member secretary Abdullah Al Jaber told Prothom Alo from Evercare Hospital that Osman Hadi has an “internal response” but remains in a critical condition. Physicians have placed him under 48-hour observation and are unable to say anything beyond that at this stage.
On behalf of Inqilab Moncho, Abdullah Al Jaber requested people across the country to pray for Osman Hadi’s recovery. He has been staying at the hospital since Hadi was admitted yesterday.
Since morning, leaders and activists of Inqilab Moncho, Mancha 24, and other platforms were seen gathering in front of Evercare Hospital to inquire about Osman Hadi’s condition.
At 10:30 am, Fahim Faruqi, convener of a platform called Mancha 24, spoke to journalists in front of Evercare Hospital. He said, “This attack was planned. We have seen evidence from various sources that the attackers are members of the now-banned Bangladesh Chhatra League. Yet the government is showing its inability to arrest the criminals.”
He said that everyone who took part in the July mass uprising is facing a security threat and demanded swift justice against those involved.
After being shot yesterday, injured Hadi was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital by rickshaw. Hospital authorities said the bullet struck his head and that his condition was critical. He was later transferred to Evercare Hospital at night.
Dhaka Medical College Hospital Director Brigadier General Md Asaduzzaman said yesterday afternoon that a bullet entered the right side of Hadi’s head near his ear and exited through the left side.
He had been placed on life support. Physicians from the neurosurgery department performed his initial surgery at the hospital before he was transferred by ambulance to Evercare Hospital.
The attack on a possible independent candidate just a day after the election schedule was announced has prompted various political parties and organisations to express concern over the security situation. BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami, and other political parties condemned the incident and demanded the immediate arrest of the attackers.
The Election Commission announced the schedule for the 13th national parliamentary election on Thursday. The election is scheduled to be held on 12 February. However, concerns remain over the law and order situation surrounding the election.
Hadi’s home district is Nalchity upazila in Jhalokathi. After completing his studies in political science at the University of Dhaka, he taught at a private university. He was also actively involved in various movements.
Hadi came into the spotlight after forming Inqilab Moncho following his role in the July mass uprising. This cultural platform set its goal as “standing against all forms of hegemony to protect independence and sovereignty and to build a state based on justice.”
Through this platform, Hadi drew attention for making anti–Awami League and anti-India statements at various programmes. He was active during the demolition of the house at Dhanmondi 32 in Dhaka and had called for breaking up Gopalganj district.