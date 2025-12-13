Nature of attack on Hadi different, concerns over law and order during elections
A day after the schedule for the national election was announced, a shooting incident targeting a possible candidate in broad daylight in the capital has once again created concerns about the law and order situation during the election period.
Political parties say this has raised concerns about overall election security. They insist that the government and the Election Commission must ensure that no one can obstruct the election by creating such incidents.
Political parties believe that the way Sharif Osman Hadi, a possible independent candidate from the Dhaka-8 constituency and the convener of Inqilab Moncho, was targeted and shot cannot be viewed as an ordinary incident. This is an ominous signal for a fair election. It will damage the environment for a credible vote and spread fear among the people.
Sources in the law enforcement agencies say that shootings have occurred in Chattogram and Pabna during election-related public campaigns. However, the nature of the attack on Osman Hadi is being considered different.
On 5 November, BNP-nominated candidate for Chattogram-8 (Boalkhali–Chandgaon–Bayezid) constituency and convener of the party’s city unit, Ershad Ullah was shot while conducting public campaign. One person was killed in that incident leaving two others injured.
Later, on 27 November, attacks, gunfire, and clashes took place surrounding the public campaign of Jamaat’s candidate and district ameer, Abu Taleb Mandal, in Pabna-4 (Ishwardi–Atgharia) constituency.
According to sources, various calculations linked to local politics and divisions within criminal networks may have played a role in the cases of the Chattogram and Pabna incidents. However, in the case of the shooting of Osman Hadi, the sources concerned believe it may have been an attempt to obstruct the election.
Several senior officials of the law enforcement agencies told Prothom Alo that one group had long been threatening that elections would not be allowed to take place. They had also declared that voting would be resisted if elections were held without them. This incident may have occurred as part of that effort.
The interim government is also viewing the incident as an attempt to obstruct the election. In a statement yesterday, Friday, Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus said, “Any kind of violence aimed at obstructing the election will not be tolerated. Ensuring the security of the people and the free movement of candidates is our responsibility. Whoever the perpetrators are, they will be brought under the law.”
The chief adviser also called on all political parties, their activists and supporters, and citizens to maintain peace and restraint so that the upcoming election can be held in a peaceful, participatory, and secure environment.
A senior source at the Police Headquarters said that various units, including the Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), have already taken to the field to investigate the shooting of Osman Hadi.
The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has also begun working to identify the attackers. They are giving special consideration to who may be behind the incident.
Following the shooting of Osman Hadi, BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman said at a party programme Friday that the country is going through an extremely critical time.
He said a party, group, or certain individuals are bent on destroying peace and stability in the country. The attack on Hadi is part of a conspiracy, he added.
Concerns over illegal weapons
During the July mass uprising, Awami League leaders and activists fired on students and members of the public using illegal weapons. Law enforcement agencies have yet to arrest a large number of those involved in those incidents.
Most of the weapons have not been recovered. In addition, a large number of police weapons were looted. There is also concern that these weapons may fall into the hands of professional criminals.
Osman Hadi was shot in the capital’s Bijoynagar area. During the Awami League’s rule, there have been incidents at various times in and around areas such as Purana Paltan where political figures were shot dead.
For example, in 2022, Awami League leader Zahidul Islam Tipu was shot dead in Shahjahanpur. In most of these incidents, the names of top criminals from the area’s underworld emerged. Alongside them, the names of some Awami League and Jubo League leaders also surfaced.
After the July mass uprising, law enforcement agencies have not shown any major success in arresting armed criminals in this area. Notably, no significant arrests have been made among Awami League leaders who were linked to the underworld.
Reacting to the shooting of Hadi, Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman said in a post on his Facebook page yesterday that the incident proves that identified criminals possess a huge quantity of weapons.
For the sake of a fair election, recovering illegal arms and arresting criminals is the Election Commission’s foremost responsibility, he said. Any laxity in this regard would prove claims of a fair election to be hollow, he added.
New security plan
Amid the emerging situation, police security plans are being restructured, sources said. Inspector General of Police (IGP) Baharul Alam told Prothom Alo yesterday, “With the national election ahead, anti-election fugitive forces will try to create a sense of fear. Taking this into consideration, we have taken security preparations. In the current situation, intelligence surveillance has been increased.”
Regarding the anxiety created among political parties and candidates, the IGP said, “The shooting of Osman Hadi is being investigated with the highest importance. If any candidate feels insecure, we are also considering how their personal security can be enhanced. At the same time, daytime security planning is being restructured alongside night-time security arrangements.”