Nature of attack on Hadi different, concerns over law and order during elections

A day after the schedule for the national election was announced, a shooting incident targeting a possible candidate in broad daylight in the capital has once again created concerns about the law and order situation during the election period.

Political parties say this has raised concerns about overall election security. They insist that the government and the Election Commission must ensure that no one can obstruct the election by creating such incidents.

Political parties believe that the way Sharif Osman Hadi, a possible independent candidate from the Dhaka-8 constituency and the convener of Inqilab Moncho, was targeted and shot cannot be viewed as an ordinary incident. This is an ominous signal for a fair election. It will damage the environment for a credible vote and spread fear among the people.

Sources in the law enforcement agencies say that shootings have occurred in Chattogram and Pabna during election-related public campaigns. However, the nature of the attack on Osman Hadi is being considered different.

On 5 November, BNP-nominated candidate for Chattogram-8 (Boalkhali–Chandgaon–Bayezid) constituency and convener of the party’s city unit, Ershad Ullah was shot while conducting public campaign. One person was killed in that incident leaving two others injured.