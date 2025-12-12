Hadi shooting: What was found from eye-witness accounts and CC camera footage

There were only a few vehicles on the on the weekly holiday Friday after the Jummah prayer. Suddenly the sound of gunfire startled the people nearby. Someone cried out, “Save me! Save me!”. He was shouting from a battery-operated rickshaw. When the rickshaw stopped, it was seen that blood was flowing onto the road from the gun wounds on his head and ears.

The victim, Sharif Osman Hadi, convener of Inqilab Moncho, was shot today, Friday, at 2:24 pm on Box Culvert Road in Purana Paltan of the capital. He was shot in the head. Hadi was taken in a critical condition to Dhaka Medical College Hospital. After initial treatment there, he was shifted to Evercare Hospital.