‘As soon as we reached Bijoynagar, 2 men on a motorcycle shot Hadi bhai’
Md Rafi, who was on the rickshaw behind Sharif Osman Hadi, the potential independent candidate for Dhaka-8 constituency, has described the moment Hadi was shot.
Osman Hadi, the spokesperson of Inqilab Moncho, was shot this afternoon, Friday, in the Box Culvert area of Bijoynagar in the capital. He was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital in a critical state.
Md Rafi told Prothom Alo, “After finishing Jumm’ah prayers, we were heading towards the High Court. We were on rickshaw.”
“As soon as we reached Bijoynagar, two men on a motorcycle came up and fired at Hadi Bhai before fleeing. I was on the rickshaw behind him,” he added.
Muhammad Talebur Rahman, Deputy Commissioner (DC) of the Media and Public Relations Division of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police, told Prothom Alo that at 2:25 pm, miscreants arrived on a motorcycle and shots were fired at Hadi from the motorcycle. Police are investigating the scene.