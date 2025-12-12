‘As soon as we reached Bijoynagar, 2 men on a motorcycle shot Hadi bhai’

Md Rafi, who was on the rickshaw behind Sharif Osman Hadi, the potential independent candidate for Dhaka-8 constituency, has described the moment Hadi was shot.

Osman Hadi, the spokesperson of Inqilab Moncho, was shot this afternoon, Friday, in the Box Culvert area of Bijoynagar in the capital. He was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital in a critical state.