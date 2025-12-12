Osman Hadi being transferred to Evercare Hospital

Md Rafi, who was on the rickshaw behind Sharif Osman Hadi at the time of the shooting, described the incident to Prothom Alo, “After finishing Jumm’ah prayers, we were heading towards the High Court. We were on rickshaw. As soon as we reached Bijoynagar, two men on a motorcycle came up and fired at Hadi Bhai before fleeing. I was on the rickshaw behind him.”

Meanwhile, chief adviser of the interim government Professor Muhammad Yunus has expressed deep concern over the shooting and serious injury of Osman Hadi, in the attack by miscreants. At the same time the chief adviser has also issued strict instructions to the law enforcement agencies to conduct a swift and extensive investigation and to identify and bring all those involved to justice.