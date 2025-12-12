Osman Hadi being transferred to Evercare Hospital
Following a family decision, bullet-injured Sharif Osman Hadi is being transferred from Dhaka Medical College Hospital to the capital’s Evercare Hospital. Brigadier General Md Asaduzzaman, director of Dhaka Medical College Hospital, confirmed the information to Prothom Alo around 6:45 pm today, Friday.
Hadi, the spokesperson of Inqilab Moncho, had announced his intention to contest the election in Dhaka-8 as an independent candidate. Earlier today, he was shot in the head by assailants in Bijoynagar area of the capital. He was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital in critical condition afterwards.
Director of Dhaka Medical College Hospital, Asaduzzaman told Prothom Alo, “He has a bullet injury to the head. There are injuries to the chest and leg as well. The leg injury may have occurred when he fell from the rickshaw. We have performed an initial surgery at Dhaka Medical College Hospital. Now we are sending him to Evercare Hospital.”
The director added, “He is being moved to Evercare with the consent of his family. Initially, the family wanted to take him to Combined Military Hospital (CMH), but later changed their decision and opted for Evercare. According to their decision, we have contacted the authorities at Evercare. They are prepared, and arrangements are being made to transfer him immediately.”
Muhammad Talebur Rahman, deputy commissioner (DC) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP)’s Media and Public Relations Division, told Prothom Alo that around 2:25 pm, miscreants arrived on a motorcycle and shots were fired at Hadi from the motorcycle.
Md Rafi, who was on the rickshaw behind Sharif Osman Hadi at the time of the shooting, described the incident to Prothom Alo, “After finishing Jumm’ah prayers, we were heading towards the High Court. We were on rickshaw. As soon as we reached Bijoynagar, two men on a motorcycle came up and fired at Hadi Bhai before fleeing. I was on the rickshaw behind him.”
Meanwhile, chief adviser of the interim government Professor Muhammad Yunus has expressed deep concern over the shooting and serious injury of Osman Hadi, in the attack by miscreants. At the same time the chief adviser has also issued strict instructions to the law enforcement agencies to conduct a swift and extensive investigation and to identify and bring all those involved to justice.