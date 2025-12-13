Osman Hadi in the spotlight throughout the year
While his admirers lavish praise on his courage, supporters of the Awami League see him as a thorn in their side. At the same time, he has drawn criticism for crossing the bounds of decency in some of his slogans.
Overall, since the July uprising, Sharif Osman Hadi has remained a figure of intense discussion throughout the year. After being shot by assailants, he is now in hospital on ‘life support’.
On Friday, the day after the schedule for the 13th national parliament election and referendum was announced, Hadi was shot by miscreants who arrived on a motorcycle in the Box Culvert area of Bijoynagar in the capital.
The youth had been campaigning to contest as an independent candidate in the Dhaka–8 constituency, which covers this area.
About a month earlier, Hadi had said he was receiving death threats from supporters of the Awami League, ousted from power in the July uprising. Although the attackers have yet to be identified, the BNP and several other political parties believe the attack is part of a conspiracy to sabotage the election.
How Hadi came into the spotlight
Hadi, who comes from Nalchity upazila in the southern district of Jhalakathi, has not been seen to be affiliated with any political party. The son of a madrasa teacher, he studied at Nesarabad Kamil Madrasa before enrolling at the University of Dhaka. After completing his studies in political science there, he worked as a lecturer at a private university.
Following the July uprising, Hadi came into the limelight by forming ‘Inqilab Moncho’. The cultural platform set out its objective as, “standing against all forms of domination to protect independence and sovereignty and to build a state based on justice.” Through anti-India rhetoric from this platform, he built up a base of supporters.
Soon after its formation, Hadi began organising rallies at Shahbagh, demanding recognition of the memories of the July uprising and its martyrs and injured, as well as the proclamation of a July declaration. He started receiving invitations to television talk shows. Initially, he spoke as the spokesperson for Inqilab Moncho, before later taking on the role of convener.
After the fall of the Awami League government, Osman Hadi joined protests in front of Bangabhaban last October demanding the resignation of President Mohammed Shahabuddin. He also became vocal in calling for a ban on Awami League activities. He was heard advocating the formation of a national government under the leadership of Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus.
In February last year, Hadi actively took part in the demolition of Bangabandhu’s house at Dhanmondi 32. On 16 July, when leaders of the National Citizen Party (NCP) were attacked in Gopalganj, he reacted in strong language. At the time, he used some obscene words, which later spread widely on social media.
Last November, Hadi claimed in a post on his Facebook page that he had received death threats via phone calls and messages from at least 30 local and foreign numbers. He said there were threats to set fire to his home and to rape his mother, sister and wife.
In the post, he wrote that “killer” supporters of the Awami League were keeping him under constant surveillance. Despite the “threat to his life”, he said, he would not retreat from the “fight for justice”.
In the electoral race
After the July uprising, Osman Hadi joined the Jatiya Nagorik Committee and served as a member of the platform. However, while most of its members later joined the newly formed National Citizen Party (NCP), Hadi was not one of them.
For several months, Hadi has been active in the filed after announcing his intention to contest as an independent candidate in the Dhaka–8 constituency (Motijheel, Shahbagh, Ramna, Paltan and Shahjahanpur police stations). In particular, he has posted photos and videos on social media showing himself seeking votes at mosques in the early morning hours.
Hadi also campaigned with simple offerings such as puffed rice and sugar candies. He has shared photos and videos of receiving donations from voters and supporters, and has posted on Facebook about how much money he has received so far to fund his campaign.
On 20 November, rickshaw-puller Md Sujan collected a nomination form to contest the election from Dhaka–8 on behalf of the NCP. He came to the spotlight for giving an ‘iconic salute’ during the July uprising, a photograph of which was published in different national newspapers.
Osman Hadi welcomed Sujan’s move to collect the nomination form. There was also discussion that Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) vice-president (VP) Md Abu Shadiq Kayem might contest from Dhaka–8, a move Hadi welcomed as well.
Recently, Asaduzzaman Fuad, general secretary of the Amar Bangladesh (AB) Party, was harassed in Babuganj area of Barishal. Fuad came under attack after he told the media that “locals demanded extortion” from a contractor who had secured a bridge construction project. Hadi took a stand in Fuad’s support and said he would go to Barishal to campaign for Fuad.
On 15 November, while campaigning in the AGB Colony area of Motijheel, Osman Hadi alleged that dirty water was thrown at him. Photos and videos of the incident circulated widely. In a Facebook video afterwards, Hadi said that dirty water had been thrown at him three times. Addressing his opponents, he said they could throw more dirty water if they wanted he had no problem with it.
The shooting of Osman Hadi has drawn condemnation and concern from all quarters. Even some of his critics have said that while they may not agree with his views, shooting him is in no way acceptable.