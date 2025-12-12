Govt will take swift action over shooting of Osman Hadi, Mirza Fakhrul hopes
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has wished for the quick recovery of Sharif Osman Hadi, spokesperson of the Inqilab Moncho and a possible independent candidate for the Dhaka-8 constituency, who is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital after being shot.
Mirza Fakhrul said he hopes the interim government and the authorities concerned will take swift and firm action.
He said this in a post on his verified Facebook page today, Friday, shortly after 3:00 p.m.
In his Facebook post, Mirza Fakhrul wrote, “It is being said that the independent MP candidate of Dhaka-8, Osman Hadi, has been shot. He has been taken to the hospital. I wish him a quick recovery. I hope the interim government and the authorities concerned will take firm action.”
The BNP secretary general further said that in a democracy there is no place for political violence – never. Regardless of ideology, anyone who resorts to intimidation or force must be rejected collectively.
Miscreants shot Sharif Osman Hadi at the Box Culvert area of Bijoynagar in the capital. He was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital in a critical condition.