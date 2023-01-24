Satkhira journalist allegedly picked up by law enforcers

Law enforcers in plainclothes allegedly picked up a Satkhira journalist up on his way to home from an assignment on Monday, reports UNB.

Manabadhikar Shongskriti Foundation, a human rights organisation headed by noted activist Sultana Kamal, expressed deep concern over the incident and demanded immediate release of Raghunath Kha, local correspondent of Dainik Projonmo Ekattor and Deepto TV, in a press release.

It said the journalist went to Khalishakhali area under Debhata upazila on professional purpose and captured some photos.