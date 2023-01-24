Crime

Satkhira journalist allegedly picked up by law enforcers

Prothom Alo English Desk
Map of Satkhira districtProthom Alo illustration

Law enforcers in plainclothes allegedly picked up a Satkhira journalist up on his way to home from an assignment on Monday, reports UNB.

Manabadhikar Shongskriti Foundation, a human rights organisation headed by noted activist Sultana Kamal, expressed deep concern over the incident and demanded immediate release of Raghunath Kha, local correspondent of Dainik Projonmo Ekattor and Deepto TV, in a press release.

It said the journalist went to Khalishakhali area under Debhata upazila on professional purpose and captured some photos.

However, the law enforcers in plainclothes intercepted him on his way back at Day Night College roundabout and took him away - in fact there is no record of his detention.

However that has been common across all the agencies for some time now, the press release said.

On information, victim’s wife Supriya Rani rushed to the concerned police station and other offices but they denied the detention.

Addressing the role of journalists in taking the country forward, the human rights organisation demanded his immediate release.

