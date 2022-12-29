AL polling agent jailed for violating electoral code of conduct

Senior district election officer, Mezbah Uddin, told Prothom Alo that Sumi herself casted the vote of a woman to her favourite candidate by pressing the EVM button, entering the secret polling booth. At that time, the woman informed an official of the election commission about the matter.

Then the senior judicial magistrate, Touhidul Islam, immediately sentenced the polling agent to a six-month rigorous imprisonment through a mobile court.