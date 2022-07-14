Three to die for raping girl in Feni

Mohammad Faruk, another accused in the case, was acquitted by the court as charges against him could not be proved. Public prosecutor Farid Ahmed Hazari said that all the convicts except Faruk were tried in absentia.
According to the case statement, Abul Kashem, Latu, Jahangir Alam and Mohammad Faruk abducted the victim and her mother on the night of 13 May 2003. Later, they raped the girl keeping her mother at gunpoint.
The victim’s mother filed a complaint with Fulgazi police station in this regard the next day.