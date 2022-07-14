Crime

Three to die for raping girl in Feni

Prothom Alo English Desk
Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal on Thursday sentenced three people to death for raping a girl in front of her mother 19 years ago. The tribunal also fined the convicts Tk 200,000 each, reports news agency UNB.

The convicts are – Abul Kashem, son of Fakir Ahmed, Md Latu, son of Abdur Rashid and Jahangir Alam, son of Abul Kalam from Nababpur union under Feni’s Fulgazi upazila.

Mohammad Faruk, another accused in the case, was acquitted by the court as charges against him could not be proved. Public prosecutor Farid Ahmed Hazari said that all the convicts except Faruk were tried in absentia.

According to the case statement, Abul Kashem, Latu, Jahangir Alam and Mohammad Faruk abducted the victim and her mother on the night of 13 May 2003. Later, they raped the girl keeping her mother at gunpoint.

The victim’s mother filed a complaint with Fulgazi police station in this regard the next day.

