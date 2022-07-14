Three to die for raping girl in Feni

Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal on Thursday sentenced three people to death for raping a girl in front of her mother 19 years ago. The tribunal also fined the convicts Tk 200,000 each, reports news agency UNB.

The convicts are – Abul Kashem, son of Fakir Ahmed, Md Latu, son of Abdur Rashid and Jahangir Alam, son of Abul Kalam from Nababpur union under Feni’s Fulgazi upazila.