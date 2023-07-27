Female student torture at IU: HC asks VC to follow appropriate law to punish guilty

The High Court bench said the way the guilty students were punished was not appropriate. Instead, it asked the university authorities to follow Code of Conducts of the Students, 1987 to determine the punishment of the five guilty students.

Advocate Gazi Mohammad Muhsin, who filed the writ petition, confirmed the matter in the evening.

Earlier, on 15 July, the university administration expelled IU BCL unit former vice-president Sanjida Chowdhury Antora of statistics department and four of her associates, Tabassum Islam and Maobiya Jahan of finance and banking department, Halima Khatun Urmi of fine arts department and Israt Jahan Mim of law department of the university for one year.

The university authorities expelled them as per the university act, IU registrar office officials said.

A fresher of the finance and banking department was tortured and intimidated by the then IU unit BCL vice-president Sanjida Chowdhury Antora and her associates, including Tabassum, Mim, Urmi and Maobiya, in Deshratna Sheikh Hasina Hall on the campus at night on 12 February.