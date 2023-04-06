Rana Plaza Collapse: HC grants bail to prime accused Rana

The High Court (HC) on Thursday granted bail to Sohel Rana , the owner of the ill-fated Rana Plaza that collapsed in 2013 leaving 1,138 RMG workers dead, in a murder case over the deadly incident in Savar, reports UNB.

The HC bench of justice Md Akram Hossain Chowdhury and justice Shahid Noor passed the order after hearing a bail petition.

After the order, there is no legal barrier to walk out of jail for accused Rana, said lawyer Kamrul Islam, one of the defendant counsels.

Earlier on 1 March last year, the HC issued a rule asking the authorities concerned to explain as to why he would not be granted bail in the case.

On 24 April, 2013, Rana Plaza, an illegally-constructed building in Savar which housed five garment factories, came down crashing, killing 1,138 people and injuring over 2,000 others.