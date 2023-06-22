AL activist stabbed dead in Kushtia

An activist of Awami League’s local unit was stabbed to death, allegedly by his rivals, over previous enmity at Shekhpara village under Daulatpur upazila of Kushtia district on Wednesday night, reports UNB.
The deceased was identified as Beltu alias Batul, 35, son of Kamal Hossain, a freedom fighter, of the village.
Majibor Rahman, officer-in-charge (OC) of Daulatpur police station, said Beltu and Mostak, brother of Hasib member of Mathurapur union, had been at loggerheads over the last union parishad election.
According to locals, Mostak found Beltu alone on his way to the local market from home around 8:00 pm and stabbed him indiscriminately, leaving him injured.
Later, he was taken to a local hospital where the doctors declared him dead.