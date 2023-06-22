AL activist stabbed dead in Kushtia

Majibor Rahman, officer-in-charge (OC) of Daulatpur police station, said Beltu and Mostak, brother of Hasib member of Mathurapur union, had been at loggerheads over the last union parishad election.

According to locals, Mostak found Beltu alone on his way to the local market from home around 8:00 pm and stabbed him indiscriminately, leaving him injured.

Later, he was taken to a local hospital where the doctors declared him dead.